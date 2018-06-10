WRIGHT, James R., Jr. "Jimmy"

WRIGHT - James R., Jr. "Jimmy"

Of Pendleton, NY, May 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Jessie Ann Rutterman Wright; dear son of Priscilla Zsiros Wright and the late James R. Wright, Sr.; brother of Cheryl (Thomas) Monroe, Mary Anne (Michael) Ritchie and the late Linda Vathy; uncle of Jennifer Danaher; also survived by four nephews and three grandnieces and two grandnephews. Friend of Thomas Bowers. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday (June 15th), 3-7 PM. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Christopher's RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Ellicott Creek Park, Tonawanda, Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorial contributions to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 are preferred. Please send condolences to: www.ginnanefuneralhome.com