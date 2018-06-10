WOODBRIDGE-DEURO, Gail J.

WOODBRIDGE-DEURO - Gail J. 63, passed away peacefully May 9, 2018, in Buffalo General Hospital. Born in Scranton, PA, July 23, 1954, she was the daughter of Bette Roney and the late William M. Woodbridge. She grew up in North Tonawanda; graduated North Tonawanda High School in 1972; was a licensed tailor; and was a longtime employee of Praxair. She enjoyed life; traveling, sewing, gardening, music, family, and friends. She was also a fierce patient advocate, often connecting with other parents whom she met at Children's Hospital. One of her greatest joys in recent years was the purchase of her home by the beach in Florida, a longtime dream fulfilled. She's survived by her beloved daughter Courtney Deuro; her mother Bette; her sister Sharon Sankes (Todd); niece Erin Naughton; and nephews Tyler Sankes and Josh Naughton; special friend Jim Schweickert; close relatives Jackie Woodbridge Gurz (Robert) and Deborah Deuro-Naughton (Charles); and many family and friends. A memorial service will be held June 16 at 1:00 pm at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Dreams from the Heart Camp" and mailed to 936 Delaware Avenue, Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14209. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com