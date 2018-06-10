West Side man injured in Black Rock knife attack

A West Side man suffered several stab wounds following a knife attack late Saturday in the Black Rock neighborhood, according to Buffalo police.

The 23-year-old victim told Northwest District officers that the assault happened between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Hertel Avenue and Jasper Parrish Drive.

He said he didn't know how many people attacked him but that at least one used a knife, causing injuries to his left bicep, right forearm and the fingers on his right hand, as well as a puncture wound to his left rear shoulder blade. A police report didn't indicate whether or where the victim sought treatment for his injuries. No arrests had been made as of Sunday.