WEINSTEIN - Elinor June 9, 2018. Wife of the late Louis Weinstein; mother of Carrie Kahn and Wendy (Daniel Sr.) Ricigliano; sister of Stuart Gellman; grandmother of Dan Jr., Alyssa (Matthew), and Maxwell. Funeral Services on Tuesday at 11 AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice. The family will be receiving friends at Wendy and Daniel Sr.'s residence on Tuesday and Wednesday, 7-9 PM. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com