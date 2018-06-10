Weekend in Review: Another fight at Chuck E. Cheese's, Buffalo's latest homicide, Morty blooms and more

A busy weekend of festivals, concerts and mild spring weather may have kept you busy this weekend. Here are some stories you may have missed.

After a string of violence and warnings from town officials at Chuck E. Cheese's in Amherst, there was another incident Saturday afternoon. Two employees had a "physical altercation" and one 17-year-old was taken to the hospital. After these incidents, how will the children's entertainment venue respond?

Following a fatal shooting outside the Bowl-Inn early Saturday morning, Buffalo police shut down the Bailey Avenue bowling alley Sunday.

"Taste of Country" or "Waste of Country?" After the popular country concert was held Friday night at Coca-Cola Field, trash abounded in downtown Buffalo. "It's just really rude and unfortunate," Patrick Kaler, the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara told The Buffalo News Saturday. "Some people are pigs."

Late Sunday, the Buffalo Botanical Gardens announced Morty the corpse flower is officially in bloom. The large, stinky flower only be in full bloom for the next 24 to 48 hours.

In the second of a two-part series, Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White opens up about growing up in Shreveport, La. Friends, family and former teachers described the young White as motivated and anything but average.

You can read Part 1 here.

Following a series of statements from Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly about his motivations to play on the team, Mike Harrington explores whether he should be traded. Some are speculating that he may be gone before the NHL Draft on June 22.

An at-capacity crowd visited the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base on Sunday for the Thunder of Niagara Air Show.

