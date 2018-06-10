WANDERLICH, Allen, Sr.

WANDERLICH - Allen, Sr. Of Lockport passed away June 6, 2018 in the VA Hospital of Buffalo. Born February 12, 1926 in Buffalo he was the son of Louis and Kornelia Wanderlich. Allen serviced in the US Army from 1945 to 1947 being awarded the WW II Victory Medal and shortly after he served in the US Air Force from 1950 to 1953 being awarded the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Allen owned his own business "Allen TV Sales & Service" in Buffalo for 30 years. He was a member of the NOMANS and also the Small Business Association. Allen is survived by his wife Maryann (Boneberg) Wanderlich; children Allen (Jennifer) Wanderlich, Jr., Harry V. Wanderlich, Dennis D. (Brenda) Wanderlich, and Mary Ellen (William) Rapaport; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings Arthur Wanderlich, Helen (Brad) Barter and late Ignatius Wanderlich, Julius Wanderlich, Richard Wanderlich, and Irene Butchkowski; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, June 11, from 10 AM-1 PM with services will following at 1 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com