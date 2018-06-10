TOY, Mary Ann (Muffoletto)

Of Brant, NY, entered into rest June 8, 2018, at age 66, beloved wife of Howard T. Toy; dearest mother of Christa (Jermaine) Nance and Kelly (Steve) Czosek; sister of Rose Ann (Jerry) Sutter, Michael (Marcy) Muffoletto, Kathleen (late Bernard) Sheppard, Lucille (Chris) Militello and the late James Muffoletto II; grandmother of Richard Thomas, Jermaine Anthony, Jeremiah James and Noah Isaiah. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, June 15 from 6-8 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 Main St., Angola, NY . Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 16, at 10 AM in St. John Paul II Parish, Lakeview, NY.