Tonawanda, North Tonawanda set 138th Fire Inspection Day parade

The fire departments of the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda will hold a joint Fire Inspection Day parade Saturday, for the 138th time.

The start of the parade route alternates between the two cities. This year the starting point is at William and Fletcher streets in Tonawanda, where the procession will kick off at 2 p.m.

After traveling west on Fletcher Street, the parade will head north on Grove and Main streets to the Renaissance Bridge and continue north on Webster Street in North Tonawanda before turning east at Goundry Street and disbanding at North Marion Street.