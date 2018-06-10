Things to do in Western New York: June 11

Open until 11 p.m. at Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave.). Admission is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62+) and $9 for students (13+ with ID) and $6 for kids 3-12 years old.

The last time a corpse flower opened at the Botanical Gardens, more than 2,500 people converged upon the venue to catch a whiff of the pungent plant. According to Gardens, Morty has opened Monday morning, leaving a 24-to-48 hour window to catch the divergent tandem of sight and scent. - Ben Tsujimoto

Pig Roast and Vermouth Bonanza with the Dapper Goose

6:30 p.m. at 491 Amherst St. Cost is $65, and reservations should be made by emailing: anna@thedappergoose.com.

Josh Holly, a representative from Minnesota-based wine importers Haus Alpenz, visits cocktail and fine-dining specialists the Dapper Goose on Monday for a barbecue pig roast to be paired with fortified wines. A bar to craft your own manhattan cocktail is included in the cost. Boasting one of the city's top beverage programs, the Dapper Goose has dug into its network to attract visitors. - Ben Tsujimoto

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 248 Allen St. Admission is free.

The Nietzsche's Jazz Happy Hour series continues with a performance by Saranaide, the Buffalo soul/R&B/jazz vocalist whose self-titled 2016 release married an Erykah Badu sensuality to a low-key Lauryn Hill vibe. The series is ongoing on Mondays throughout the summer. The Ohlson Jackson Campbell Trio is planned for next week. - Jeff Miers

6 p.m. at Undergrounds Coffee House and Roastery (580 South Park Ave.).

The author of "This Land Is Our Land," Ken Ilgunas stops by the Old First Ward shop to discuss how the United States can make better use of private property. How can landowner's interests be protected if there's greater public access to private property? This Wall Street Journal article does well to set the stage for Ilgunas' chat. - Ben Tsujimoto