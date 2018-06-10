Tennis: Top seeds advance in Sargent & Collins qualifying

Lucas Renard, the highest remaining seed at No. 2, and eight other seeded players advanced Sunday in the second round of qualifying for the $25,000 Sargent & Collins LLP Men's Futures Tournament at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.

Renard of Sweden defeated Bryant University star Matt Kuhar, 7-6 (3), 7-5. Renard will face Daniel Fainblum of Canada today. Fainblum advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 troumph over University at Buffalo player Ethan Nittolo.

No. 4 seed Jenson Brooksby, a 17-year-old headed for TCU, defeated Erick Reyes of Bolivia, 6-1, 6-1.

The only seeded player to fall Sunday was No. 11 Martin Beran of Canada who lost to Egor Koleganov of Canada, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

The sixteen surviving players in the qualifying draw are playing for eight spots in the main draw. The main event will start Tuesday. Admission to the USTA Pro Circuit event is free and open to the public.