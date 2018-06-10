Canada's trade retaliation won't slam many Buffalo companies

WASHINGTON – The retaliatory trade efforts of Canada, Mexico and the European Union seem unlikely to do widespread economic damage across New York State.

That's because there's almost no overlap between the state's 25 largest exports and the products set to be hit by tariffs from America's newest trade rivals.

None of New York's top products appear on Mexico's list of retaliatory efforts, and only one – aluminum plates – shows up on the list of Canada's proposed tariffs. The European Union's retaliation would hit New York the hardest, with four of the state's top 25 export products – metal jewelry, diamonds, silver jewelry and aluminum plates – appearing on the 10-page list of the EU's proposed tariffs.

"They're talking about tariffs on things like orange juice, Harley-Davidsons and blue jeans, and that's not especially relevant to a lot of local companies," said Craig W. Turner, president of World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara.

Still, Turner said, many local business leaders whose companies depend on trade are very nervous about the trade war – because it's just beginning, leaving them worried that the products they make could be targeted next.

And manufacturers in Buffalo say President Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum will hurt companies that use those products, including the auto industry.

For now, though, many companies can take comfort in the fact that Canada, Mexico and the EU designed their list of tariffs to target the industries Trump's tariffs targeted, but to also protect intricate cross-border supply chains like those that many Western New York manufacturers rely on.

Jon P. Yormick, an international trade lawyer for Phillips Lytle in Buffalo, said he thinks "a lot of smart action was probably taken" in designing the lists of tariffs.

The Canadian list sets up the battlefield for the looming U.S.-Canada trade war, which is more important to New York than the skirmishes with Mexico and the EU. That's because nearly a fifth of New York's exports headed to Canada last year, the Census Bureau reported, whereas 8.3 percent went to the EU and only 4 percent headed south to Mexico.

Canada, as well as Mexico and the EU, propose tariffs on American steel and aluminum, because Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum from those counties.

But the Canadian list also seems designed to do minimal damage to New York State and its intimate economic connections to Ontario.

Canadian estimates show that in New York – a state with total employment of about 9.5 million – the 25 percent tariffs Canada wants to impose on steel products would affect companies with about 2,000 employees in total. Meantime, the 10 percent tariffs Canada may slap on aluminum and a host of other products would affect about 1,000 New York companies with about 60,000 total employees.

In other words, the Canadian tariffs will probably only directly affect about 0.65 percent of New York State's workforce.

Canada designed its lists strategically, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland explained in a recent interview with CTV.

"The list was chosen to do a few things. One is to defend our steel and aluminum industries," she said. "They now face a high tariff wall as they export to the U.S. It is fair that their U.S. competitors should face the same barriers coming into Canada."

A second objective, Freeland said, was to protect Canadian consumers to make sure that every U.S. product hit with a tariff can be replaced by goods from Canada or some other country.

"And a third objective is not to do harm to ourselves with this list," she said. "So we've focused a lot on finished goods rather than goods that are inside a manufacturing supply chain."

Those words are gold to many companies on both sides of the U.S. border.

That's because in the three decades since the U.S.-Canadian Free Trade Agreement and the North American Free Trade Agreement that superseded it, companies on both sides of the border have, in effect, become binational, with facilities on both sides of the border handling different parts of the manufacturing process. For example, the auto body parts made at Ford's Hamburg stamping plant go into vehicles that are assembled in Oakville, Ont.

In addition, "we are host to a lot of small and medium sized businesses that are feeding other businesses" on the other side of the border, said Veljko Fotak, an assistant professor of finance at the University at Buffalo.

Those intricate supply chains seem safe from tariffs for now unless they rely on steel or aluminum, and to Fotak, that's at least partly because the foreign tariffs seem to have been selected for political reasons. That could explain why Canada targeted orange juice, a major export from the swing state of Florida, as well as chocolate, a lot of which is sent abroad from Hershey, Pa.

"Clearly, there was a desire here to hit strategically regions that are electorally important to President Trump and the GOP (which is, incidentally, why New York is not taking a strong direct hit," Fotak said.

That's not to say New York will suffer no impact. For one thing, the auto industry remains an outsized part of the Western New York economy, and it uses plenty of steel. And auto parts manufacturers will see some of their products on the EU's list of proposed tariffs.

"Automotive suppliers have in recent years been one of the bright points in the New York manufacturing sector, but they are being squeezed on both side," Fotak said. "Trump’s tariffs are raising the cost of aluminum and steel, while European retaliation might be hurting them on the revenue front."

At the same time, plenty of Buffalo-area companies will likely suffer from the tariffs even if they don't make products that are among the state's top 25 exports.

"If we're just looking at 25 products, that does not come close to telling you the whole story," Yormick, of Phillips Lytle, said.

Farmers, in particular, could suffer. Canada, for example, will slap a tariff on U.S. yogurt, while Mexico will add levies on cheese made in America – which, combined, spells bad news for dairy farmers. Mexico will also add a tariff to imported apples, while Canada is targeting imported maple syrup and products made from soybeans, increasingly a cash crop for New York farmers.

Nevertheless, Republican members of Congress who represent rural swaths of New York State, such as Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence and Rep. Tom Reed of Corning, have defended Trump's tariffs and tactics, saying they are aimed at winning trade deals that favor the U.S. more than NAFTA and other past agreements did.

"It's about deploying new disruptive tools that have never been deployed before, or have not been brought out onto the table in decades," Reed said.

Noting that the Trump administration had already won trade concessions from Brazil and South Korea, Reed urged people to "take a deep breath and watch the action" to see if the same high-pressure tactics win trade concessions from Canada, Mexico and the EU.

But Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, raised a concern that Turner, Yormick and Fotak raised: that the three-front trade war that the Trump administration picked could impact the confidence of business owners who start thinking that their products will be the next ones hit with tariffs. That, in turn, could mean less hiring.

"Where is this leading us?" asked Higgins, who said: "This is going to cost real American jobs."