SUPPA, Robyn (Kubala)

SUPPA - Robyn (nee Kubala)

Of Angola, NY, May 7, 2018, loving wife of James; dearest mother of Joelle "DB" Owczarek and Richard Suppa; daughter of Barbara (nee Staudacher) (late George) Owczarek and the late Richard Kubala Sr.; sister of Tina Hayden, Jonathan (Sarah) and the late Richard (Penny Auman) Kubala Jr. and Kelley Owczarek; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial picnic will be held in her honor on Saturday, June 16th, at 1 PM at Chestnut Ridge State Park, at Shelter 18. All are welcome to join, and celebrate her life.