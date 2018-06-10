STORY, Margaret M. (Graff)

Beloved wife of the late James G. Story; mother of Sally A. (James) Diffley, Sharon J. Story, Michael A. (Cindy) Story and the late Susan M. Story; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of two. Services held at the convenience of the family. Margaret was a graduate of Orchard Park high school, and worked as a nurses aid at Orchard Park Schools up until retirement. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association of WNY. Arrangements by F.E. Brown Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY.