STOKLOSA, Joseph S.

STOKLOSA - Joseph S. Of Blasdell, NY June 8, 2018; beloved husband of Rose M. (nee Gonzagowski) Stoklosa; loving father of Raymond (Lori) Stoklosa; cherished grandfather of Madelyn and Nicholas Stoklosa; dear brother of Lucy (Steve) Tobias and the late Dorothy (late Edward) Sobczyk, Florence (late George) Opalka and Teddy (late Florence) Stoklosa; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 11:30 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Stoklosa was a life member of the American Legion Matthew Glab Post #1477 and the Blasdell/Woodlawn Lions Club. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com