STOECKERT, Richard W.

STOECKERT - Richard W. Suddenly June 7, 2018, of East Aurora, NY, beloved husband of Ellen (nee Spangenberg); dearest father of Anastasia Marie (Joshua) Brandt and McCullough (Rachel Tucker) Stoeckert; cherished grandfather "Ba" of James; dear brother of Wayne, Sandra (Jack) Carr and Cynthia (Paul) Shippert; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 East Main St., at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com