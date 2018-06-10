Special meeting set for Tuesday on controversial Niagara subdivision

The debate over Bri Estates, a proposed 115-home subdivision in the Town of Niagara, is slated to continue 7 p.m. Tuesday in Niagara Town Hall.

Town Clerk Sylvia Virtuoso said the town planning board has scheduled a special hearing for the developers to present a revised plan for the controversial proposal. She said the developers were requested to return with changes and improvements to the plan, which is opposed by dozens of residents.

The Concerned Citizens of the Towns of Niagara/Lewiston, an organized group of neighbors from both towns, said they object to the proposal by Double C Realty because it would increase traffic congestion in the area, lower water pressure and diminish the quality of life.

Although residents have spoken to the Town Board about their concerns, the board has not yet received a formal proposal, according to Supervisor Lee Wallace.