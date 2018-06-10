Deaths Death Notices
SMITH, Joann C. (Rojek)
SMITH - Joann C. (nee Rojek)
Of Orchard Park. Entered into rest June 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Smith; devoted mother of Donald Smith and the late Paul Smith; cherished grandmother of Randy Smith, Rebecca Smith and Sarah Smith; loving daughter of the late Chester and Frances Rojek; dear sister of the late Richard Rojek; also survived by nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook