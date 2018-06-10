SMITH, Joann C. (Rojek)

Of Orchard Park. Entered into rest June 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Smith; devoted mother of Donald Smith and the late Paul Smith; cherished grandmother of Randy Smith, Rebecca Smith and Sarah Smith; loving daughter of the late Chester and Frances Rojek; dear sister of the late Richard Rojek; also survived by nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com