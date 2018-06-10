SKORUPSKI, Patricia A. (Ring)

Of Buffalo, entered suddenly into rest on June 1, 2018. Beloved wife of Steven Skorupski; loving daughter of Francis and Elizabeth Ring; dear sister of Timothy (Jan) Ring, Mary (Peter) Paufler, Christopher (Michele) Ring, Kevin Ring, Maureen Hidy and Jennifer Ring; fond sister-in-law of Deborah (Juan) Gonzalez, Rodney (Michelle) Skorupski, Brian Skorupski, David (Mary) Skorupski and Rayna Voychak; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; also survived by cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Thursday, (June 14th) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter and Paul's RC Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg Friday, (June 15th) morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com