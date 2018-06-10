Share this article

print logo
Pilot Todd 'Beedo' Cameron inspects a C-47 that dropped paratroopers over Normandy during D-Day. The plane is at this weekend's Thunder of Niagara Air Show, which reached capacity Sunday. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Site of Thunder of Niagara Air Show closed to traffic as base reaches capacity

| Published | Updated

Officials temporarily have closed off the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to all incoming traffic because the base, which is hosting this weekend's Thunder of Niagara Air Show, has reached capacity.

The 914th Airlift Wing, based at the station, made the announcement on Twitter at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Officials said they made the decision out of a concern for public safety and they will provide updates as the day goes on.

Sunday is the second and final day of the popular air show. The Twitter account for The Buffalo News' Refresh section reported visitors faced a two-hour wait to get into the show shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Also Sunday, an 18-year-old was caught trying to bring a handgun into the Thunder of Niagara according to State Police, who said the incident didn't pose a threat to other attendees.

Troopers said they were conducting random vehicle inspections Sunday at the station's Tuscarora Gate at about 9:50 a.m. when they found the operator of one vehicle had a handgun. Troopers took the teen, who was not identified, to their Town of Niagara barracks for further investigation.

No charges were filed immediately, and State Police said no further information would be provided pending the outcome of their criminal investigation.

There are no comments - be the first to comment