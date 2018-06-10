Site of Thunder of Niagara Air Show closed to traffic as base reaches capacity

Officials temporarily have closed off the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to all incoming traffic because the base, which is hosting this weekend's Thunder of Niagara Air Show, has reached capacity.

The 914th Airlift Wing, based at the station, made the announcement on Twitter at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Officials said they made the decision out of a concern for public safety and they will provide updates as the day goes on.

IMPORTANT Thunder of Niagara Air Show Information: Due to the base reaching capacity, for public safety, we have stopped all incoming traffic to the base until further notice. We will give updates as the situation progresses. — 914th Airlift Wing (@914Airliftwing) June 10, 2018

Sunday is the second and final day of the popular air show. The Twitter account for The Buffalo News' Refresh section reported visitors faced a two-hour wait to get into the show shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Be prepared to wait up to two hours to get into the Falls Air Show today. If you hated Disney lines, this is far worse! pic.twitter.com/1znubVW0vr — BNrefresh (@BNrefresh) June 10, 2018

Also Sunday, an 18-year-old was caught trying to bring a handgun into the Thunder of Niagara according to State Police, who said the incident didn't pose a threat to other attendees.

Troopers said they were conducting random vehicle inspections Sunday at the station's Tuscarora Gate at about 9:50 a.m. when they found the operator of one vehicle had a handgun. Troopers took the teen, who was not identified, to their Town of Niagara barracks for further investigation.

No charges were filed immediately, and State Police said no further information would be provided pending the outcome of their criminal investigation.