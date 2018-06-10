SIMMONS, Lawrence A.

SIMMONS - Lawrence A. Of Tonawanda. Entered into rest June 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Hedges) Simmons; devoted father of Kathleen (Marc) Weber, Kevin Simmons, Eileen (David) Anderson and Mark Simmons; cherished grandfather of Carrie Freed, Shannon (Matthew) Haynes, Kelly (Daniel) Knab and Jessica Simmons; adored great-grandfather of Paige "Sweet Pea"; loving son of the late Lawrence and Vera Simmons; also survived by many dear cousins and friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Simmons was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com