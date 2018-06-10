SHARP, Charles "Bob"

SHARP - Charles "Bob"

1932 -2018, June 8, 2018, of West Falls, NY, devoted husband of the late Kay B. (Leitten) Sharp; beloved father of Teresa Sharp (Richard) Donaldson; Maureen Sharp (Robert) Bittner; and Karen Sharp (James) Price; loving grandfather of David, Michael and James Bittner; J. Jared and Benjamin Donaldson; and Garrett and Colin Price; also survived by a sister, Jane Comerford; brother- and sister-in-law, Dr. James and Elaine Leitten; and nieces and nephews. Born Feb. 29, 1932 in Buffalo, Charles was a proud graduate of Canisius High School (Class of 1949) and Canisius College (Class of 1953). The retired vice president of Viking Tool and Steel Co., Inc., of Buffalo, was also a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Friends will be received Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM at St. George's Catholic Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: the Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary, 335 Doat St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14211 or the Canisius High School Annual Fund, 1180 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com