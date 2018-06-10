SHANOR, James M.

SHANOR - James M. June 9, 2018 of Grand Island, NY, age 53, beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Wolfe) Shanor; dearest father of Joseph (Alexandria) Shanor, Thomas (Nicole) Shanor, Candace Bonilla and Kelly (Adam) Brown; son of John R. "Jack" Sr. and Susan (nee Sanscrainte) Shanor; dear brother of John R. Shanor, III and the late Richard (Genelle) Shanor; brother-in-law of Jane Guthrie and Jody (Rob) Richards. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, June 13, 2018, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (Cor. Parker), Tonawanda. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Jim's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco, GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com