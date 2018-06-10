SEMENZA, Justina M. (McAuley)

Of East Aurora, NY, April 4, 2018. Born August 8, 1925, in Buffalo, NY. Dearest wife of the late August E. Semenza. Beloved mother of Thomas (Christine), Mary, Ellen Utz, Kerry (Bill) Miller and Valerie (Graham) Bluhm. Loving grandmother of Rob (Lauren) Utz, Maggie (Eric) Heely, Nicole (Kevin) Wisniewski, Kyle Miller, Evan Miller, Elizabeth Utz (John Passanese), Hannah Bluhm, Caleb Bluhm, Abby Bluhm and Reagan Bluhm. Great-grandmother to Aurora Heely, Knox Heely, and Owen Utz. Dear sister of Frances O'Heir and the late Nadine Cunningham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Justina was a resident of East Aurora for the last 64 years. She volunteered at the Immaculate Conception Parish where she was a church greeter and school librarian. She loved to travel with family and visited many European countries in recent years. Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday, June 16th, 9:30 am at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com