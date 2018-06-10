SEILER, Scott G.

SEILER - Scott G. June 6, 2018, age 62. Loving father of Robert M. Seiler; beloved friend of the late Cherie L. Dylewski; caring brother of Jeffrey E. (Sandra), Gregory R. (Tina), Susan L. Seiler and the late Gail R. Kohler; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Neuro Oncology Department at Roswell Park or Niagara County Hospice, Inc. at Northgate Health Care Facility. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.