SEDITA - Hon. Joseph J. NYS Supreme Court Justice and WWII Army Veteran. January 13, 2018, age 99. Beloved husband of 75 years to the late Antoinette M. (nee Faso) Sedita; devoted father of Joseph V. (Carole) Sedita, Esq.; son of the late Vincent and Joanne (nee Militello) Sedita; brother of the late Mayor Frank A. Sedita; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and dear friend of Richard Brown, Jeffrey and Michelle Spencer, Dr. Margarita Giotis and loving caregiver, Elayne Claus. No prior visitation. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday, June 18th at 10:00 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Avenue (at Utica St.), Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com