Sean Kirst: New to Buffalo, building bridges with 'the rule of law'

The way Fidele Menavanza saw it, he had one choice.

About four years ago, he and his wife Liliane, a skilled seamstress, returned to their West Side home in Buffalo to discover someone had broken in and ransacked the place.

Liliane's jewelry was gone, including some beloved heirlooms. The thieves had taken Fidele's laptop, which included research papers and family photographs that were impossible to replace. He and Liliane called the police, but the couple is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and at that point still could speak little English.

"It was a barrier," Menavanza said. In his homeland, he had worked as a lawyer. Now he was in a strange country, where he supported his family by sweeping floors in a warehouse. He had just been stripped of some of his most precious and important belongings. He felt violated, no longer safe in his own home, and he worried about leaving his wife and children when he went to work.

Without the language, it was impossible to put that into words for the police. The moment was potentially shattering, but Menavanza, 42, does not approach life in that way. Instead, he steadied himself and quietly reaffirmed his goals.

"Those difficult times would not triumph," he said. "I knew one day I would see the sun."

Most important, he understood he was not alone in going through those trials, and he promised that he would be there for other newcomers facing the same thing.

Menavanza spoke of that turning point during a recent interview, not long after getting his law degree. That was only a few months after he received the Liberty Bell Award, one of the most distinguished legal honors awarded to a non-lawyer in Western New York.

What happened to his family, Menavanza said, is common for refugees and other immigrants. Culturally isolated, lacking English, often conditioned in their homelands to avoid or fear the police, they feel they have no place to turn when things go wrong.

Helping to improve that situation, in Buffalo, became Menavanza's mission.

"He really believes it's why he was put on this earth," said Karen Nicolson, chief executive officer of the Center for Elder Law and Justice in Buffalo, where Menavanza is the driving force behind a refugee program that serves hundreds.

Nicolson learned of him, she said, from Ryan Ledebur, a board member who attends church with the Menavanza family at RiverRock, a Buffalo church whose congregation includes many immigrants. Elder Law was already looking for a staff member to work with refugees, and Ledebur said to Nicolson, "You've really got to meet this guy."

Hearing that tale, Menavanza downplayed his own significance. The real credit, he said, should go to the people who have looked out for him since he arrived in Buffalo.

He speaks with gratitude of Nick Pruyn, who taught him in English language courses offered by the adult education division of the Buffalo Public Schools. It was Pruyn, Menavanza said, who opened the door to understanding English, and then urged Menavanza to return to college.

Pruyn hardly sees himself as a pivot. "He's a very smart man, a lot smarter than I am," he said. Pruyn recalled how Menavanza already spoke five languages when "he came here from Congo, one of the most dangerous places on earth."

To Pruyn, Menavanza's passion, drive and resilience – his ability to learn and survive amid the traps and hazards of the nation of his birth – left no doubt he would eventually succeed.

In the past few months, that has led to some gleaming achievements.

"This man is a lover of people, a lover of God and a man who cares about the most vulnerable among us," said the Rev. Dr. Robert Tice, pastor at RiverRock, where Menavanza serves as an elder trustee.

A few weeks ago, Menavanza, who already earned a master's degree in international business from D'Youville College, put on a cap and gown and graduated from the University at Buffalo Law School. He is now studying for his bar exam, while working full-time at Elder Law and going home to help Liliane with raising their three young children, Candide, Gloria and Saphir.

With Peter Galie, a retired Canisius College professor, he was also one of the 2018 recipients of the Liberty Bell, given annually by the Bar Association of Erie County to members of the community who have "strengthened the American system of freedom under the law." Over the years, college presidents, school superintendents and members of Congress have been among the honorees.

This year, the bar association selected Galie and Menavanza, a gentle and soft-spoken immigrant who fled from Congo.

"You could tell he was special," Pruyn said. "This is a guy who's already building bridges to other immigrant communities."

Peter Vasilion was one of the lawyers who nominated Menavanza for the Liberty Bell. They met while Vasilion was involved in an especially difficult family court case. The children in a refugee family had all been removed and placed in foster care, based on an abuse allegation against their father, who spoke no English and was raising the children as a single parent.

Vasilion, who believed the man was innocent, asked Menavanza for help.

"Fidele was instrumental," Vasilion said. He built a foundation of trust and cooperation. Physical evidence and laboratory tests would completely exonerate the father, whose ability to prove his own innocence had been inhibited by cultural and language barriers.

Menavanza's intervention, Vasilion said, helped prevent a wounded family from being wrongly pulled apart.

Throughout American history, immigrant populations – for both safety and comfort – have tended to stick together, sometimes to the point of walling themselves off. Menavanza, working with refugees in Buffalo, lives out the point that each group empowers itself by interacting with other communities.

"Fidele is a bridge," Vasilion said. "We're lucky he's here."

Menavanza arrived with his family in Buffalo in 2011 after he successfully applied for a diversity visa. Facing all the obstacles new immigrants confront, he swept floors or spent the day washing and packaging fruit and vegetables "under cold, cold water" at a warehouse.

He never despaired. Menavanza said he and Liliane have deep religious faith.

"I had only a dream and a hope," he said. "I don't know what the future holds, but as a believer, I know who holds the future."

Menavanza said he came to Buffalo with almost no knowledge of Western New York. He settled here because a friend he trusted was already in the area, and he feels as if the city welcomed him and gradually made his family feel at home.

He remains conscious of honoring that welcome. His appreciation, Menavanza said, is one harsh gift of what he left behind in Congo. The only way you can grasp the full power of your fundamental rights is when you have seen how easily they can be lost. Since childhood, he said, he dreamed of being a lawyer. He was raised to respect and revere the rule of law.

In Congo, Menavanza said, "the rule of law is broken." Government corruption was so overwhelming, so deadening, that it was impossible to use the law itself to create change. He reached a point where he could no longer tolerate that life, for himself or his family.

In his new home, every day, it ignites his sense of purpose.

"The rule of law here is beautiful," he said. "Americans should be proud of it, but it's not promised forever. I have learned that justice is a permanent quest."

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com or read more of his work in this archive.