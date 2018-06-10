SCOTT, Norman J.

SCOTT - Norman J. June 7, 2018, age 92, of Amherst. Husband of Laura (nee Hartman) Scott and the late Gloria (nee Michalski) Scott. Father of Paul (Judy), Mike (Maria), Peter (Lynn), and Mark (Corinne) Scott, Jeannie (Jerry) Shelly, Cathy (Neil) Petersen, Debby (Jeff) Fritzke, Daniel (Denise) and Bob Perkovich. Brother-in-law of George Tookmanian. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. No visitation. Services will be cared for privately. Mr. Scott was a Navy veteran of WWII. If desired, memorials to the Buffalo City Mission are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com