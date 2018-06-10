Deaths Death Notices
SCHULTZ, Joan T. (Gerlach)
Born June 30, 1932, passed away peacefully June 8, 2018, at age 85, beloved wife of the late Daniel M. Schultz; dearest mother of Sharon Hasfurter, Susan (Dave) Ryan, David (Nancy) Schultz,Richard (Sue) Schultz, and Nancy (Billy) Maira; proud grandmother of ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear daughter of the late Julia and Leon Gerlach; cherished sister of the late Erwin Gerlach, Evelyn Kramer and Jane Daly. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be held on Tuesday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Amelia Church at 9 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Joan was a graduate of Kensington High School and made a career working for the JC Penney Co. She will be most remembered for her loving spirit, generosity and the gathering of family and friends. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
