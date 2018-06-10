SCHOENTHAL, Richard J.

SCHOENTHAL - Richard J. Of Akron, entered into rest on June 7, 2018, husband the late Naomi R. Schoenthal; dear father of Susan (Douglas) Allen, Robert (Elaine) Schoenthal and Carol (James) Marshall; cherished grandfather of Kimberly, Robert, Colleen and great-grandfather of Craig, Lily, Lauren, Clara, Emery, Genevieve and Tyler; a sister, Ruth Van Kuren; sisters-in-law, Pauline Uglesich and Louise Tesnow, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive Richard. Friends may call on Monday, June 11, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, where a Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 10 AM. Please visit www.rossakron.com