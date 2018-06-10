SCHOELLES, Donald D.

SCHOELLES - Donald D. Of Tonawanda, NY, formerly of North Tonawanda, NY, at age 67. September 26, 1951 - May 18, 2018. Son of the late Kermit W. and Mary Lou (Mast) Schoelles; brother of JoAnn (Rick) Cook; also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Don was a 1971 graduate of NTHS; served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 on the USS Baselone #824 and was awarded with the National Defense and Republican of Vietnam Medals; he was a life-long member of Friedens Church, and the American Legion Post #264. No prior visitation. A Graveside Service will be held at Friedens Cemetery on June 12, 2018 at 1 PM. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com