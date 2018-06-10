SALONEK, Marie T. (Wienckowski)

SALONEK - Marie T. (nee Wienckowski)

June 8, 2018, beloved wife of the late Frank C. Salonek; devoted mother of Gregory (Debra), Paul (Chrissy) and Frank Jr. (Stacie) Salonek; loving grandmother of Kayla, Kevin, Story and Jaxon; dearest sister of Dolores (Steve) Tefft and Richard Wienckowski; fond aunt of Michael (Michelle) Tefft, Brian (Jillian) Tefft, Rick Wienckowski, Charles and Raymond Dziekonski. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.) Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com