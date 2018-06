RYNKOWSKI, Brian D.

RYNKOWSKI - Brian D. June 5th, born in Batavia, NY, resided in Town of Niagara, NY. Beloved companion of Lauren C. Baer; son of Eileen T. and Daniel Rynkowski; brother of Jeffery (Stephanie) Rynkowski; also survived by nieces, a nephew, aunts, cousins, an uncle, and many friends. Service to be held privately in Batavia. Donations to American Heart Association and St. Jude appreciated.