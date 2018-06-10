RUSS, Patricia E.

RUSS - Patricia E. December 6, 2017, beloved wife of the late Alexander J. Russ; loving mother of Peter S. (Carol) Russ and Nadine R. (Alan) Siegel; cherished grandmother of Alexander and Anastasia Russ. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 14, at 11:00 AM at the Twentieth Century Club, 595 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202. Parking is available in the TCC lot off of Franklin St. Family and friends are welcome. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com