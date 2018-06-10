ROZNIAK, Kim

ROZNIAK - Kim Of Depew, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Buffalo, NY. She was born in Buffalo on March 24, 1964, the daughter of the late John and Irene Hess Rozniak. Kim was a RN and worked at Buffalo General Hospital for 30 years in the ICU. Kim was an avid collector, loved her dog "Missy" and spending time with her family and friends. Sister of Deborah (Michael) Norwood of Lockport and the late Cheryl Hawrlenko. Also survived by nieces, Katherine and Allie Rozniak; and nephew and godson, Michael J. Rozniak. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport, NY on June 15, 2018 at 11AM.