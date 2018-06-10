ROSONOWSKI, M. Doreen (Maloney)

June 6, 2018, age 78, beloved mother of David, Laura (Wayne Horlein) Miranda and Paula (Kenneth) Melson; loving grandmother of David, Jessica (Brent), Nicole, Julia (Justin), Benjamin and Jamie; dear sister of Mary O'Neil, Leo Maloney and the late Thomas, Lillian, Albert and Edward; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 23rd, at 9 AM from St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst. If so desired, memorials may be made in Doreen's memory to the American Lung Assn. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com