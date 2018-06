ROHRBACK, James A.

ROHRBACK - James A. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest May 23, 2018; beloved husband of the late Rita Rohrback; loving son of the late Charles and Ruth Rohrback. No prior visitation. Private service. Mr. Rohrback was a Veteran of WW II. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com