ROGERS, Richard L.

ROGERS - Richard L. June 8, 2018, beloved husband of Orvilla Palmer; children, Elizabeth Harrison, Richard Rogers, Suzanne Klopp, Michael Rogers, Mark Rogers, Sara Edmunds; predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters. Friends may gather with the family on Tuesday from 4-6 PM at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 North Main St. Franklinville, where his funeral service will be Wednesday (June 13, 2018) at 2 PM. Burial will follow in Delevan Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 374, Arcade, NY. Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com