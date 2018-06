RODENBERG, Herman R.

RODENBERG - Herman R. June 8, 2018, dearest friend of Sylvia Miller; brother of the late Salten (Marjori) Rodenberg; also survived by several cousins. Funeral service will be held Monday at 11 AM from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made to Temple Beth Zion.