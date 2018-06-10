ROBERTSON, Edward

ROBERTSON - Edward June 8, 2018, husband of the late Shirley (nee Allen); dear father of Brian (Debra) Robertson; cherished grandfather of Brett and Chad; brother of the late Andrew Robertson and Jean Jacques; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 15th, 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) with services to follow at 8 PM. Edward was a U.S. Navy veteran and an Erie Tech grad.