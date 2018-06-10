PROEFROCK, Jane E.

PROEFROCK - Jane E. Age 89 of North Tonawanda, passed away on Friday June 8, 2018. She was born April 14, 1929; her parents were the late Walter and Josephine Gillman. Jane was a 1946 graduate of North Tonawanda High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and other activities. In her professional life Jane was a stenographer. Jane was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church for over 35 years, where she was active in the Senior Choir and Ladies Guild. Jane was also a member of the Twin Cities Camera Club for many years, spending many hours photographing on her outings with her husband Roger. She had a life-long passion for drawing, with a special fondness for horses. Her other interests included tennis and bicycling. She was the wife of the late Roger W. Proefrock who died in 2011, beloved mother of Ellen (Kirk) Menard and Gary (Deborah) Proefrock; grandmother of Matthew (Kimberly) Menard, Jeremy (fiance;e Rebecca Salant) Menard and Heather Proefrock; great-grandmother of Cooper Menard; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Friday, June 15th, from 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 AM. The Rev. Karl Haeussler will officiate. Interment in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to the choirs of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com