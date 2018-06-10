POTTER, Frances W.

POTTER - Frances W. Age 93, of Springville, died June 7, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Will E. Potter; mother of Mary (Larry), Will (Donna), Laurie (Michael); grandmother of Mark, Lara, Evan, Christopher, Jessica, Nicole; sister of the late Mary, Lenore, Janice, Bill; also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours; services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, 222 E. Main St., Springville or Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Arrangements by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. An online register book may be found by visiting at

