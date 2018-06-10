POLANOWSKI, Euphemia "Fay" (Jankowski)

May 21, 2018, at the age of 96; beloved wife of the late Edward W. Polanowski; daughter of the late Walter and Helen (nee Norek) Jankowski; dear sister of the late Henry Jankowski, Helen Jankowski, Evelyn (Ray) Willson and James Jankowski; sister-in-law of Alice (late Robert) Seydel and the late Raymond Polanowski; cherished aunt of Roberta (Edward) Lynch and Robert W. (Pat Herdzik) Jankowski. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble Saturday, June 16th at 9:30 AM to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Church, Main Street at Lamarck Road, Snyder. Entombment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.