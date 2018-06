PISA, Thomas J.

PISA - Thomas J. 76, of Murrayville, Georgia, formerly of Buffalo, New York, passed away peacefully at home under Hospice care on June 1, 2018. Tom was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Joseph J. Pisa of Buffalo, New York; and brother of the late Serena J. Duffy (Pisa). He is survived by his spouse, Richard J. Fales. Tom is survived by a host of nieces, nephews.