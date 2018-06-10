North Tonawanda Fire Department gets new light rescue vehicle

The North Tonawanda Fire Department celebrated its new light rescue vehicle at an event Friday.

The city paid half the cost of the $200,000 truck, with a state grant lined up by State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, providing the remainder of the money.

The new vehicle will carry the department's rescue equipment, including the Jaws of Life for opening wrecked vehicles, and a supply of spare oxygen bottles for firefighters.

"Due to the fact that this vehicle goes on every call, it will play a vital role in the department's operations. The old vehicle was eight years old with over 100,000 miles on it," Fire Chief Joseph Sikora said. "With cooperation from the senator's office and the city, we were able to make this happen."