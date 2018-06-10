NINTZEL, Arthur J.

NINTZEL - Arthur J. Passed into eternal rest, peacefully on June 7, 2018 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of 34 years to Joanne (nee Enlow) Nintzel; cherished companion of his faithful terrier, Erinella; devoted father of Kathy (David) Austin, Thomas (Marlene) Nintzel, Matthew (Stacey) Cooper and Mary Cooper; loving grandfather of Brittany (Aaron) Cravens, David (Katelin) Cooper, Jonathan Bailey, Theresa Nintzel and Jake Rackely; great-grandfather of Carter Cooper, Charlie Cravens, Lillian Cooper, Jayce Cooper and Skyler Cooper; cousin of Jackie (Linda) DeRosa, Elizabeth Gordon, Tanya Gordon and Joey Gordon; also survived by many extended family members. Arthur was a graduate of MIT and was a Control Systems Engineer in the Aerospace Industry. He was also a member of the Marilla Kiwanis. Arthur loved traveling, reading, and sports of all kinds. He enjoyed playing Lacrosse in college and watching the Bills. He was a loving, generous and kind husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), Elma. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints, 127 William Kidder Rd., Lancaster, NY. Please assemble by 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com