MAZZEO, Peter J., Sr.

MAZZEO - Peter J., Sr. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest May 23, 2018. Devoted father of Peter J. Mazzeo, Jr. and Erica Mazzeo (Brenner Everett); cherished grandfather of Noah Everett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Love Joy Gospel Church, 5423 Genesee St., Lancaster, on Saturday, at 11 AM. Mr. Mazzeo was a Navy Veteran. Online condolences may be made online by visiting www.lombardofuneralhome.com