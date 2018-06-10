MASSEY, Anulet O. (Sis)

May 16, 2018 at age 76. Loving mother of Cynthia Williams, of Tustin, CA, Shanta Williams-Robinson and the late York Williams and Anulet "Darlene" Williams-Lott; devoted grandmother of Randall Lott-Williams, Kailee Mitchell-Williams, Lucy Williams, Donald Williams and Shantrell Swearengen; dear sister of Benjamen and the late Willie (Mercedes) and Robert Lee Massey; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com