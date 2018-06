MARSHALL, Michael

MARSHALL - Michael Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 7, 2018; loving son of Vera (nee Albro) and the late Frank Marshall; dear brother of Michele (late Harold) Billups and Dianna (Waldon) Guillory. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, on Tuesday at 10 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.