LOOMIS, Donald D. "Loom"

LOOMIS - Donald D. "Loom"

June 7, 2018 of Hamburg, NY, beloved husband of Sharon H. (nee Isula) Loomis; loving father of Rebecca (Sean) McIntyre; cherished papa of Meredith and Billy McIntyre; brother of LaVerne (Shirley) Loomis, Gloria (John) Henry and Harold (Beth) Loomis; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday 2-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St. Funeral Services will be held at The Tabernacle, Orchard Park, NY Tuesday 11 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Roswell Park or the American Red Cross. Don was an active member of the Hamburg American Legion Post 527.