Lockport CARES dedicates new shelter for homeless

Lockport CARES, a faith-based organization, dedicated a new shelter for Lockport's homeless population Saturday at 188 Genesee St.

The shelter is next door to the group's former shelter at 192 Genesee, which opened in November 2009. Lockport CARES acquired 188 Genesee for $40,000 in a 2012 foreclosure auction.

The organization was founded in 2007 by several Lockport churches. Its name stands for Community Action Response Emergency Shelter.

At Saturday's dedication, Dr. Chandrashaker R. Gona and his wife Dr. Jayakumari Gona of Lockport, who made a large donation to the shelter, were praised by the Rev. James Zang of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Lockport Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey and the Rev. Alan J. Bauch, Lockport CARES board president, also spoke.