From left, Marty Nagy, executive director of Lockport CARES, Mayor Anne McCaffrey and Pastor Alan Bauch of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lockport CARES board president, at the dedication of a new homeless shelter June 9, 2018. (Contributed photo)

Lockport CARES dedicates new shelter for homeless

Lockport CARES, a faith-based organization, dedicated a new shelter for Lockport's homeless population Saturday at 188 Genesee St.

The shelter is next door to the group's former shelter at 192 Genesee, which opened in November 2009. Lockport CARES acquired 188 Genesee for $40,000 in a 2012 foreclosure auction.

The organization was founded in 2007 by several Lockport churches. Its name stands for Community Action Response Emergency Shelter.

At Saturday's dedication, Dr. Chandrashaker R. Gona and his wife Dr. Jayakumari Gona of Lockport, who made a large donation to the shelter, were praised by the Rev. James Zang of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Lockport Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey and the Rev. Alan J. Bauch, Lockport CARES board president, also spoke.

